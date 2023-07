Atlanta transferred Chavez (shin) to the 60-day injured list from the 15-day IL on Sunday.

Chavez's move to the 60-day IL comes as no major surprise after manager Brian Snitker disclosed Saturday that the right-hander was still walking with a limp and was "weeks away" from being activated. The 39-year-old was initially deactivated June 15 due to a left shin contusion and won't be eligible to rejoin the Atlanta bullpen until around mid-August.