Chavez (0-1) took the loss Wednesday as Atlanta fell to the Brewers, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit while only recording one out.

Kenley Jansen and Darren O'Day each blew saves in the ninth and 10th innings as Atlanta couldn't put the game away, and after Chavez got the final out of the 10th, he completed the bullpen collapse by serving up a leadoff blast to Keston Hiura in the bottom of the 11th. Chavez remains in a low-leverage role and has yet to record a win, save or hold through 11 appearances, with his 4.40 ERA and 1.47 WHIP offering little fantasy value.