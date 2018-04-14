Braves' Johan Camargo: Homers in third straight game at Triple-A
Camargo (oblique) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run for Triple-A Gwinnett in Friday's extra-inning loss to Rochester.
He's now homered in three straight games while on his rehab assignment, but the blasts have been Camargo's only hits in 16 at-bats for Gwinnett. The Braves are taking their time in activating him from the disabled list, in part because of Ryan Flaherty's performance at third base in his place, but Camargo's power surge may be enough to convince the front office he's just about ready.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...