Camargo (oblique) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run for Triple-A Gwinnett in Friday's extra-inning loss to Rochester.

He's now homered in three straight games while on his rehab assignment, but the blasts have been Camargo's only hits in 16 at-bats for Gwinnett. The Braves are taking their time in activating him from the disabled list, in part because of Ryan Flaherty's performance at third base in his place, but Camargo's power surge may be enough to convince the front office he's just about ready.