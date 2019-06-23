Camargo went 1-for-1 with a pinch hit two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

Camargo hit for A.J. Minter in the top of the 10th inning and took Tanner Rainey deep for his third homer of the season, putting the Braves ahead for good in the process. The utility man has performed well as a bench bat since the beginning of June, going 9-for-18 with five extra-base hits (four doubles and a home run), seven runs scored and five RBI in 14 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories