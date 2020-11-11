Tomlin signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with Atlanta on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Tomlin spent the past two seasons in Atlanta, and he'll remain with the team for at least one more season after recording a 4.76 ERA and 36:8 K:BB over 39.2 innings during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. He worked as both a starter and reliever last year, but the 36-year-old should work primarily out of the bullpen in 2021. The deal includes a $1.25 million club option with a $250,000 buyout for 2022.