Tonkin (3-1) picked up the win in Sunday's extra-innings victory over the Orioles, striking out one over two perfect innings of relief.

The 33-year-old has made a remarkable return to the majors this season after last seeing time on an MLB roster in 2017 with the Twins. Tonkin has a 1.89 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB through 19 innings, and while his role in the Atlanta bullpen limits his fantasy value, he's already tied his career high in wins and could end up vulturing a few more before the campaign is through.