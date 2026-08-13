Braves' Mike Yastrzemski: Homers off bench

Yastrzemski went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

Yastrzemski entered the game in the seventh inning and launched a solo homer before adding a double in the eighth. The 35-year-old has been sharing time with newly acquired Lane Thomas, but he's posted a strong .917 OPS with eight extra-base hits over 19 games since the All-Star break. On the season, he's slashing .234/.318/.401 with nine home runs, 34 RBI, 40 runs scored and a stolen base across 305 plate appearances.