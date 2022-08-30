Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Acuna, who is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies for a third straight game, is responding well to treatment for his sore right knee and is considered day-to-day, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Snitker suggested that Acuna's continued absence is out of an abundance of caution, with the skipper noting that he wouldn't hesitate to include the 24-year-old in the lineup if Atlanta was playing a postseason game. Acuna will be re-evaluated early Wednesday, and if he continues to show progress in his recovery from the knee injury, he could be included in the lineup later that night.