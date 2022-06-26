Acuna, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, isn't dealing with a fracture but can't put much pressure on his left foot, and he hopes to be cleared to played within the next couple days, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old isn't sporting a protective boot or crutches after fouling a ball off his foot Saturday, though he did enter the clubhouse Sunday using a medical scooter. Acuna appears to have avoided a serious injury, but how he progresses over the next couple days should dictate whether or not he'll require a brief trip to the injured list.