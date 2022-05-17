Acuna (groin) will bat leadoff and serve as Atlanta's designated hitter in Tuesday's game in Milwaukee.
As anticipated, Acuna will put an end to his five-game absence and slot back into his normal spot in the Atlanta lineup, albeit in a non-defensive role. Atlanta could be inclined to deploy Acuna more frequently at DH more the next few days while he looks to move past the sore left groin, but playing through the lower-body injury shouldn't necessarily limit his involvement on the basepaths. After returning from the injured list in late April following a prolonged recovery from the ACL surgery he underwent last July, Acuna proceeded to go 5-for-5 on stolen-base attempts in his first 10 games with Atlanta before the groin issue forced him to the bench over the last several days.