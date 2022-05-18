Acuna will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 3-0 win as a designated hitter after missing the previous five games with a sore groin. The groin issue didn't seem to inhibit Acuna at the plate or on the basepaths, as he reached base three times on the night and recorded his sixth stolen base of the season. His return to the outfield for the day game after a night game suggests Atlanta is comfortable with his health.