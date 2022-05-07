Acuna will lead off and play right field Saturday against the Brewers, marking the first time he's played the field in consecutive games since returning from his torn ACL, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna returned from the injured list April 28, a bit before he was expected to. Atlanta treated him cautiously at first, giving him two off days and three starts at designated hitter in the first nine games since his return, but it looks like he may be close to reclaiming his role as the everyday right fielder going forward. He hasn't looked like himself at the plate thus far following his long absence, as he's hit just .207/.281/.345 with a 40.6 percent strikeout rate through seven games, but it's probably only a matter of time before he gets his timing back.