Acuna (knee) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna has been on the 10-day injured list since the start of the regular season as he continues to recover from ACL surgery that forced him to miss the end of the 2021 season. The team has been optimistic that he'll be able to return in late April, and Tuesday's rehab assignment signals that he has a chance to meet that timetable. The 24-year-old will presumably require several rehab appearances before he's cleared to rejoin the major-league club, but he certainly seems to be trending toward his 2022 debut.