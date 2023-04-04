Acuna went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over St. Louis.

His second-inning blast off Jake Woodford was Acuna's second homer in four games to begin the season. The 25-year-old is off to a great start to 2023, going 6-for-17 (.353) with half of his hits going for extra bases, four RBI, four runs and a steal. If he stays healthy, Acuna could wind up figuring prominently in the NL MVP race.