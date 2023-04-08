Acuna went 0-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Friday's loss to the Padres.

The 25-year-old superstar took full advantage every time he reached base, swiping his third bag of the year in the third inning after drawing a walk, and then pilfering his fourth base in the fifth after after beating out a possible double-play ball. Acuna's career high in steals is 37, set back in 2019, and it looks like he intends to shatter that mark in 2023. His .314 batting average (11-for-35) with two homers, four RBI and 10 runs through eight games is pretty good, too.