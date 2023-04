Acuna went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Royals.

He connected for his third homer of the season off Jose Cuas in the sixth inning to complete the scoring for Atlanta in a 10-3 win. Acuna has hit safely in five straight games, going a dazzling 12-for-20 (.600) with a double, a homer, two steals, three runs and seven RBI.