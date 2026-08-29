Acuna went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and three runs scored during Atlanta's 6-4 win over the Rockies on Friday.

Acuna entered Friday's game having gone 5-for-41 (.122) across his 10 prior games. He ended up setting a season high Friday with three hits, and it was the fourth time this year that he reached base safety four times. Acuna is currently sitting at a career low in batting average (.235) and has a .748 OPS in 361 plate appearances, but perhaps Friday's performance is a sign the veteran outfielder will find another gear for the stretch run.