Acuna's absence from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox is due to a sore groin, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta doesn't seem especially concerned about the groin issue, as manager Brian Snitker said that he thinks that Acuna will be ready to play in Friday's game against the Padres by sitting out Wednesday and then benefiting from Thursday's team off day, according to O'Brien. Orlando Arcia will pick up a start as Atlanta's designated hitter in place of Acuna, who has posted an excellent .878 OPS and has gone 5-for-5 on stolen-base attempts in 10 games since making his season debut April 28. However, Acuna has struck out in 37 percent of his plate appearances, which is a major increase from his career-long rate (26.1 percent).