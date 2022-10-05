Acuna went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

Acuna ripped an RBI single off Braxton Garrett in the top of the second frame before swiping second base. He later added two walks to his line. The stolen base was his 29th of the year and first since Sept. 13. Acuna came into Tuesday's contest having gone 3-for-20 with six strikeouts and no RBI in his last five games, so he'll look to build off the performance as Atlanta heads into the playoffs.