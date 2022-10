Acuna "feels good" after taking a pitch off his right elbow during Wednesday's win over the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna was able to stay in the game even though he was clearly in a lot of pain. The Braves still might keep half an eye on Acuna's elbow for the next couple of days, but there doesn't seem to be any significant damage. He will more than likely be able to start Friday in Game 3.