Acuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Mets.
Acuna provided Atlanta's biggest hit of the game in the fifth inning. Prior to Thursday, he had just one homer in his last 29 contests, and he hit a meager .221 in that span. He's slashing .256/.354/.396 with nine long balls, 26 RBI, 42 runs scored and 22 stolen bases through 70 games overall. Acuna will likely need more than one game to put this slump behind him, but getting his power swing back would be a big step forward after a quiet month-plus.