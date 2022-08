Acuna (knee), who isn't starting Sunday against the Cardinals, expects to return to Atlanta's lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Sunday but is expected to be available off the bench. However, the 24-year-old should be back in action for Tuesday's series opener following a two-game absence. Over his last five games, he's hit .318 with a double, three runs, three RBI, two walks and five strikeouts.