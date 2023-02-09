Acuna will play for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

There has been a lot of back-and-forth reporting on this topic, but Acuna is indeed going to be on Venezuela's roster when it is officially revealed on Thursday night. The 25-year-old ultimately secured permission from the Braves, who have been in contact with Team Venezuela's staff about a strategy that would keep Acuna healthy. He might be limited to DH duties initially in the WBC as he moves further and further away from his 2021 torn ACL. Acuna wants to return to full-time outfield work for Atlanta in 2023.