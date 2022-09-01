Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Colorado.
Acuna missed three games with right knee discomfort, but he was able to rejoin the lineup as Atlanta's designated hitter Wednesday. The superstar outfielder looked healthy enough when he launched a 444-foot homer to center field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his first in the past 13 games and his 11th of the campaign overall. Acuna's power has dipped pretty significantly this season, but he's continued to produce fantasy value with 25 steals and a .274/.366/.413 slash line.