Acuna went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

Acuna put his well-rounded skill set on display in the victory, getting Atlanta on the board with a solo shot off Corbin Burnes in the fifth inning and swiping a bag in the seventh. The star outfielder hasn't shown much rust since returning from a knee injury in late April, as he's slugged two homers and stolen three bases in eight games. He's collected at least one hit in all but one of those contests.