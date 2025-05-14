Acuna (knee) will have his rehab assignment moved to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, David O'Brien of the Athletic reports.

After playing just six innings for Atlanta's Florida Complex League affiliate Tuesday in the first game of his rehab stint, Acuna will be jumped straight to the top level of the minors for his second. It's a strong sign the 27-year-old outfielder may not require the full 20 days before he's ready to be activated from the IL for his season debut, but so far Atlanta has been very deliberate with the superstar's recovery from June 2024 ACL surgery. A timeline for his return may not come into focus until Acuna is able to play back-to-back nine-inning games without issue.