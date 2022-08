Acuna went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and one steal in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

With three hits Tuesday, Acuna has recorded two or more hits in three out of his last four starts, as he shows signs of heating up at the dish. The streak has raised has average 17 points, up from .256 on August 4. The superstar also stole his 24th bag, showing that the worst of his knee ailments may be behind him.