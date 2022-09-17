Acuna went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-2 win over Philadelphia.
Acuna knocked in Eddie Rosario on a two-run go-ahead shot in the eighth inning. It would have been enough for the win, but the Braves continued to pile it on that inning. It was Acuna's 12th homer of the season and his first since Aug. 31. This has been a down year for a perennial MVP candidate. He is on pace to finish with his lowest home run total in a season aside from 2020's 14 homers. On the plus side, he has swiped 28 bags, the second most in a season in his career.