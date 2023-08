Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

The 25-year-old superstar has ramped up his thievery since the All-Star break, and 12 of his league-leading 53 steals have come in his last 20 games. Acuna's slashed an eye-popping .395/.500/.618 over that stretch with four homers, 12 RBI and 20 runs, and he leads MLB in the latter category as well with 99.