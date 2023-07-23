Acuna went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee.

Acuna hasn't really slowed down in any sense since the All-Star break -- he's batting .333 (12-for-36) with two home runs and five steals over his last nine games. The continued willingness to run has him up to 46 thefts this season, and he's breezed past the 43 steals of Oakland's Esteury Ruiz, who went on the injured list July 7 with a right shoulder subluxation. Acuna has also collected 23 home runs, 58 RBI, 87 runs scored and a .332/.409/.577 slash line over 98 contests.