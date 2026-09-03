Acuna went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-0 rout of the Nationals.

The seven-inning long ball off Max Kranick was Acuna's 14th of the season, while the steal was his 20th, but it's the homer that put his name in the record books as the 200th of his career. The star outfielder reached that mark in just 904 games, and combined with his 225 stolen bases, he became the fastest player in MLB history to join the 200-200 club, surpassing Alfonso Soriano's record of 929 games. Per Ian Nicholas Quillen of MLB.com, the next four names on the list are just as impressive -- Eric Davis (1,053 games), Bobby Bonds (1,065), Sammy Sosa (1.094) and Barry Bonds (1,094). Acuna has had a tough, injury-plagued season overall, but he's catching fire for the stretch run, batting .455 (10-for-22) over his last six contests with a homer, two steals, four RBI and six runs.