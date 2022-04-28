Atlanta reinstated Acuna (knee) from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Atlanta had planned to have Acuna play a full nine innings in the outfield Thursday in what would have been seventh rehab game at Triple-A Gwinnett, but he'll instead be pulled off the minor-league assignment sooner than anticipated to rejoin the big-league roster. The organization evidently saw enough from Acuna during the rehab assignment to determine that he was back to 100 percent after he underwent surgery last July to repair a torn ACL. During his six games in the minors, Acuna went 7-for-19 with a double, a 6:6 BB:K and three stolen bases in three attempts. The 24-year-old could be eased back into the mix with more starts at designated hitter than in the outfield initially, but expect him to play on an everyday basis beginning with Thursday's game against the Cubs.
