Manager Brian Snitker said Acuna was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right quadriceps strain and is expected to be out of the lineup Thursday against the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to the injury, and it appears he'll be sidelined for at least one more game. Acuna has also dealt with groin tightness since being activated from the injured list in late April, and Atlanta is likely to be cautious to avoid rushing him back given he's fresh off an ACL injury. Travis Demeritte and Guillermo Heredia are the likely options to see more playing time in his absence.