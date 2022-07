Acuna went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

The steal was his 17th in only 48 games this season, as Acuna continues to prove his knee is fully recovered from last year's injury. His power numbers haven't quite bounced back yet, but the 24-year-old superstar still sports a .285/.382/.446 slash line with seven homers, 19 RBI and 33 runs.