Acuna went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in a 4-3 win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Acuna's steal of third base in the sixth inning marked the sixth game over his past seven contests in which he hast stolen a bag. Over that stretch, he is batting .375 with a homer, nine walks, eight runs and six thefts. Acuna didn't play his first game of the season until April 28, but he already has eight steals, tied for sixth-most leaguewide.