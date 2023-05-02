Acuna (shoulder) is being considered day-to-day after further imaging revealed no fracture.
Acuna managed to avoid a significant injury after taking a pitch off his left shoulder during Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets. The team will likely re-evaluate the star outfielder Tuesday morning to determine his availability for Atlanta's upcoming matchup in Miami.
