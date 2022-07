Acuna went 2-for-3 with two hit by pitches and two runs scored in Friday's 9-1 rout of the Reds.

It was a painful return from a four-game absence for Acuna, who had been out with a minor foot injury. Cincinnati hurlers plunked batters four times in total on the night, which could result in some retaliation later this weekend, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Acuna get Saturday off as Atlanta continues to treat the 24-year-old superstar with kid gloves in an effort to keep him healthy.