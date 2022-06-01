Acuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta hasn't indicated that Acuna suffered any sort of setback with the strained quadriceps that sidelined him for three straight contests last week, so he's likely just getting some routine maintenance Wednesday while the team wraps up its series in Arizona with a day game after a night game. Guillermo Heredia will enter the outfield as a replacement for Acuna, who went 3-for-15 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and an RBI while starting each of the previous four contests.