Braves' Ronald Acuna: Out again Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Acuna (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It's the fourth straight game on the bench for Acuna as he continues to manage mid-back tightness. Robbie Grossman will again shift to right field while Eddie Rosario starts in left.
