Acuna went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

The steal was Acuna's 21st of the year, eight of which have come in July. The 24-year-old has otherwise struggled this month, slashing .228/.344/.304 with one homer, five RBI and 11 runs through 20 games, but the superstar is unlikely to continue slumping at the plate much longer -- he posted a .279/.351/.477 line through 21 games in June.