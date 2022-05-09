Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI, a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 9-2 win over Milwaukee.

Acuna has reached base in all nine of his games since making his season debut, and he's now posted back-to-back multi-hit performances. Over his nine games in 2022, the 24-year-old has slashed .278/.366/.500 with two homers, two doubles, five RBI, three runs and four stolen bases.