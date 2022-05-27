Acuna (quadriceps) will not be in the lineup Friday against Miami, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna's absence will extend to three games as he continues to get treatment for his strained quadriceps. There is still no indication that Acuna will land on the injured list, though he has consistently dealt with lower-body injuries early in the campaign. Guillermo Heredia figures to remain in the lineup in Acuna's place.