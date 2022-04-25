Acuna (knee) has performed so well on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett that Atlanta could activate him sooner than the original target date of May 6, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The team begins a road trip Friday against the Rangers, and while April 29 might be a little too optimistic, O'Brien suggests that a May 2 return to begin a series against the Mets is on the table. Through five games with Gwinnett, Acuna is batting .357 (5-for-14) with a 6:4 BB:K and three steals in three attempts.