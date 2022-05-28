Acuna (quadriceps) is starting Saturday against the Marlins.
Acuna was out of the lineup for the last three games, but he appeared as a pinch hitter Friday and went 1-for-1 with a double, a run and an RBI. He'll serve as the designated hitter and lead off against Miami on Saturday.
