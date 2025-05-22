Acuna (knee) was a healthy scratch for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna's scratch from the Triple-A lineup indicates that he will be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres. If the superstar does indeed make his return, it will come three days shy of the one-year anniversary of his ACL tear. The outfielder has looked good in his rehab stint, going 6-for-15 with two home runs, two doubles and seven free passes. Defensively, the 27-year-old played a full nine innings as an outfielder for the first time during his rehab Wednesday. It appeared he was going to play a full nine innings in the outfield Tuesday, but the game was cut short in the fifth inning due to rain.