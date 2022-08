Acuna went 4-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 9-6 win over the Mets.

Acuna ripped four singles Friday, including one off of Taijuan Walker in the second inning before swiping second base and scoring a run. He's now stolen 23 bags in 30 attempts on the year. His big day improved his season slash line to .266/.361/.403 with 43 runs scored and 20 extra-base hits through 71 games. However, since the start of July, Acuna has gone 27-for-111 (.243).