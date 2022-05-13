Acuna (groin) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

The 24-year-old was held out of the lineup Wednesday due to soreness in his left groin, and he'll remain on the bench coming off Atlanta's scheduled day off Thursday. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Acuna said he feels fine and expected to be back in the lineup Saturday.. Marcell Ozuna will shift to the outfield in his absence while William Contreras serves as the designated hitter.