Acuna (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with a Grade 1 right quadriceps strain, and manager Brian Snitker said after the contest he was unlikely to play Thursday. It's the second leg injury the 24-year-old has dealt with since returning in late April from a torn ACL, as he also missed a few games in mid-May with groin tightness. Acuna should be considered day-to-day for now, and there's been no indication the quad strain will require a trip to the injured list. Guillermo Heredia will start in center field Thursday in his place.