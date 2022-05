Acuna (groin), who isn't starting Saturday against the Padres, will undergo an MRI, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna indicated Friday that he felt fine and expected to return to the lineup Saturday, but he was ultimately excluded from the starting nine for a third straight game. His initial diagnosis was left groin soreness, but Saturday's precautionary MRI should help provide a better idea of the nature and severity of his injury.