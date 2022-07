Acuna went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.

The pilfer snapped a brief seven-game stolen base drought for the 24-year-old, and Acuna is tied for fifth in the majors with 18 steals on the season. He's doing some damage at the plate as well, slashing .275/.371/.431 through 56 games with eight homers, 22 RBI and 36 runs.